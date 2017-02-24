ATMA 2017: AIMS Begins Online Registration For ATMA May 2017 Exam

New Delhi: Association of Indian Management Institutes (AIMS) has begun the registration process for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) May 2017 test. AIMS conducts ATMA test thrice in a calendar year. The ATMA February test has already been conducted and the result will be declared soon. The registration for ATMA May 2017 began on February 20 and will end on May 20. The May session of the exam will be a computer-based test and will be conducted on May 28, 2017.
Important Dates
Online Registration begins: February 20, 2017
Start of distribution of ATMA bulletins: March 1, 2017
Close of ATMA Bulletins and Payment through gateway: May 18, 2017
Last date of Registration: May 20, 2017
Last date for re-print of filled-in application form: May 24, 2017
Admit Card available for download: May 25, 2017
Online test: May 28, 2017
Result: June 5, 2017
How to Apply
The application process can be completed via the following steps:
Step one: Go to ATMA official website: atmaaims.com
Step two: Click on the tab which says 28/may/2017
Step three: Click on ATMA Exam Registration Link.
Step four: In order to register you will have to pay application fee first and obtain PID. Click on the link to pay registration fee online in the flowchart.
Step five: Enter all the details and pay application fee. Now you will receive your PID.
Step six: Now go back to the official website and click on the registration link.
Step seven: Fill your PID and other details required in the form. Click on submit.
Click here for more news on ATMA 2017
Click here for more Education News