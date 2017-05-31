Assam Board HSLC Result 2017 Announced: Know Where To Check Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of 10th class 2017 today!

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of 10th class 2017 today! The result is available at the official web portal. According to a board official's statement earlier, 855 centres across the state will be given a 782 page results gazette with marks and other details, meanwhile the schools from the state will be given the booklets of the results. AHSEC had released the HSSLC results yesterday at ahsec.nic.in.The result will be announced at sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. Result will also be hosted at other websites: jagranjosh.com, exametc.com, assamonline.in, assam.shiksha and knowyourresult.com.Students can also avail SMS service for the result.The Board of Secondary Education, Assam commonly known as SEBA was established in the year 1962 with an objective to improve the quality of the Secondary Education of the people of entire North East in general and Assam. SEBA conducted the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 10th class exams for the students of Assam from February 17 to March 10, this year. While a total of 3.91 lakh students registered for the HSLC exam this year, 3.81 lakh students have actually appeared for the same. The overall pass percentage was 62.79% last year.Click here for more Education News