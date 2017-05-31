Assam HSLC Result 2017 Declared, Check At sebaonline.org Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the 10th / HSLC result 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Assam 10th Result Announced! Available At Sebaonline.org New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the 10th / HSLC result 2017. The result has been announced for 3.81 lakh students who have actually appeared for it. Earlier an official told NDTV that the results will also be released in 855 centres across the state.



Here's Where You Can Check Assam HSLC Result 2017



After declaration of the result students can opt for higher education (intermediate course), by making a wise decision about the stream. Admission process for 12th class will begin soon after the declaration of the result.



Immediately after downloading the result, students are suggested to go through it and cross check the important details like name, date of birth, roll number, etc. Errors, if any, must be taken to the notice of the Board immediately.



Though, Board will issue pass certificates in support of the result, students should save a copy of the result and mark statement obtained online.



