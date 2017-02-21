Assam HSLC Exam Paper Leak: SEBA Makes Major Changes In Social Science & Assamese Papers

Secondary Education Board of Assam has made major changes in Social Science and Assamese papers following reports of question paper leak. As per report, question papers of both the subjects were leaked in Hojai and Baksa districts. Earlier the examinations of the above mentioned subjects were scheduled to be held on 23 February and 7 March. Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will print new set of question papers for Social Science and Assamese papers. But in addition to that, new exam date has also been set for Social Science paper. There is no change in the test date of Assamese paper.The incident of question paper leakage came into light when Social Science and Assamese papers were distributed to students instead of General Mathematics. The confusion followed delay in the examination, which was ought to start at 9 am. The examination actually started at 10.30 am.This was faced by the examinees at Morajhar Higher Secondary School (Hojai district) and Bahimah Higher Secondary School (Baksa district). Candidates had to wait for one and half hour for getting the right the question paper.Secondary Education Board of Assam will conduct high level probe to verify the question paper leakage. Near about 4 lakh students are appearing for the Assam HSLC exam.