Assam Government Sanctions Rs 25 Crore For Bodoland University The Assam government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development of the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here yesterday.

Kokrajhar, Assam: The Assam government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development of the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here yesterday. The funds for infrastructure development of the university will be released by August this year, the minister told reporters.



The construction work of the medical college at Kokrajhar will also start soon and all necessary steps has been taken in this regard, he said.



The state government has also allotted and extra budget and more projects are in the pipeline for the academic upliftment of all colleges in the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), Mr. Sarma said.



The minister was on a day-long visit to Kokrajhar. He visited Bodoland University and B B Engineering College and reviewed the ongoing work there. He also interacted with the students.



Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief, Hagrama Mohilary, deputy chief of BTC, Kampa Borgoyari and Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary accompanied him during his visit.



Mr. Sarma also attended a party meeting here.



