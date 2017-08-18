Assam Board HSLC Class 10 Compartment Result 2017 To Be Declared Today; Know How To Check

How to check SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2017?
Step one: Go to SEBA Official website: www.sebaonline.org
Step two: Click on HSLC/ AHM Compartment Result 2017 link.
Step three: Enter your new roll number and captcha code.
Step four: Click on submit and view your HSLC Compartment result.
You can download the result available online until the original marks sheets are made available at the respective examination centres.
The HSLC exam for Assam Board students was conducted in February- March 2017 and the result was declared in May end. Candidates who did not qualify in the exam had applied for the compartment exam.
Click here for more Education News