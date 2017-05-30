Assam Board Class 12th Result 2017: Know Where To Check AHSEC 12th result 2017 will be announced today at resultsassam.nic.in.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT AHSEC 12th Result 2017: Know Where To Check Result New Delhi: Students who have been waiting for the result of 12th class 2017 exam, shall have to wait no more! Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the result today. Last year, the results were announced on 2 June. AHSEC conducted the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the students of Assam from 20 February till 20 March 2017. This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSSLC/Class 12 exams.



In order to check the result with ease, students should keep their roll number and date of birth in hand.



Assam Board 12th Result: Here's Where You Can Check

The result related updates will be available at the official web portal of the Board at http://ahsec.nic.in. Students can check their result at http://resultsassam.nic.in/.

The result is also being hosted by third party websites like exametc.com.



After checking the result, students can keep a copy of the same for reference purpose.



CBSE and other state board like Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab also released the class 12 results recently.



About AHSEC: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council was established in the year 1984. With a vision to regulate, supervise and develop the higher secondary education in the State, the Board has been actively participating to achieve it. Every the Board conducts examinations for students enrolled in higher secondary courses.



Click here for more



Students who have been waiting for the result of 12th class 2017 exam, shall have to wait no more! Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the result today. Last year, the results were announced on 2 June. AHSEC conducted the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the students of Assam from 20 February till 20 March 2017. This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSSLC/Class 12 exams. Read Here: How To Check Assam 12th Result 2017. In order to check the result with ease, students should keep their roll number and date of birth in hand.The result related updates will be available at the official web portal of the Board at http://ahsec.nic.in. Students can check their result at http://resultsassam.nic.in/.The result is also being hosted by third party websites like exametc.com.After checking the result, students can keep a copy of the same for reference purpose.CBSE and other state board like Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab also released the class 12 results recently.: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council was established in the year 1984. With a vision to regulate, supervise and develop the higher secondary education in the State, the Board has been actively participating to achieve it. Every the Board conducts examinations for students enrolled in higher secondary courses.Click here for more Education News