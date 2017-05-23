Assam AHSEC HSSLC 12th Class Result 2017 To Be Declared On May 30 The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the AHSEC HSSLC 12th Result 2017 on 30 May at 10 am.

New Delhi: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the AHSEC HSSLC 12th Result 2017 on 30 May at 10 am. AHSEC conducted the Class 12th Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams for the students of Assam from 20 February - 20 March, 2017. This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSSLC/Class 12 exams. The results will be available at the official websiteresultsassam.nic.in



A source close to the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council said that the council is all set to release the AHSEC HSSLC 12th Result 2017 in the last week of May, i.e. 30th May.



The AHSEC 12th Result 2017 will be published on the official website (resultsassam.nic.in) as well as on examresults.net.



