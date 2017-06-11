Architecture Aptitude Test AAT 2017: Apply Before June 12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2017 registration link has been opened on the official website of JEE Advanced 2017.

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2017 registration link has been opened on the official website of JEE Advanced 2017. Registration window for AAT 2017 is available at a link on the official portal for two days till 17:00 IST, June 12, 2017. 'Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2017 are eligible to appear in AAT in 2017,' said a notification posted on the official website of JEE advanced.Students need to appear in AAT for admissions into the following courses:IIT Kharagpur, B.Arch., 5 yearsIIT Roorkee, B.Arch., 5 yearsJEE Advanced Results 2017 have been declared today on the official website of the entrance exam.The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, considered as one of the toughest examination for the admissions in graduate level courses in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other centrally funded institutes, was conducted on May 21.The results are available on IIT JEE Advanced official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE advanced 2017 results can be accessed from the official portal after entering application number and date of birth of the applicants.IIT Madras was the organisor of the JEE Advanced 2017.Click here for more Education News