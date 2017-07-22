APSET Hall Tickets 2017 Released, Download From Apset.net.in Now Andhra University has released the hall ticket or the admit card for the APSET 2017 at apset.net.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT APSET 2017 hall tickets are available for download New Delhi: Andhra University has released the hall ticket or the admit card for the APSET 2017. The candidates who have registered for this session may download their hall tickets from the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET). Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is conducting the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) for the year 2017. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is based on the pattern of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC. The APSET-2017 examination is conducted in 31 subjects for which UGC has granted permission.



The hall tickets are available on the official website of APSET, apset.net.in.

APSET Hall Tickets 2017: How to download APSET Hall Tickets 2017 Released, Download From Apset.net.in Now



Step One: Go to Apset.net.in.

Step Two: Click on "Admit card" link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter your registration details

Step Four: Submit

Step Five: Download your hall tickets.



University Grants Commission, New Delhi has granted accredation to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam for conduct of three State eligibility test (SET) Examinations during the next three years (once in a year) on behalf of the State of Andhra Pradesh from date of 21st April 2016.



Read also: UGC Sets New Qualifying Criteria For NET



This accreditation was given based on the recommendation of the accreditation committee visited Andhra University on 28th March 2016.



APSET will be held on July 30.



According the APSET notification, the examination is conducted in 6 regional centres namely, 1) Visakhapatnam 2) Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry) 3) Guntur 4) Nellore 5) Ananthapur and 6) Thirupati.



The syllabus prescribed by by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I, Paper-II and paper-III without negative marks be adopted for APSET.



Click here for more





Andhra University has released the hall ticket or the admit card for the APSET 2017. The candidates who have registered for this session may download their hall tickets from the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET). Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is conducting the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) for the year 2017. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is based on the pattern of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC. The APSET-2017 examination is conducted in 31 subjects for which UGC has granted permission.The hall tickets are available on the official website of APSET, apset.net.in.The candidates may follow these steps:Step One: Go to Apset.net.in.Step Two: Click on "Admit card" link given on the homepageStep Three: Enter your registration detailsStep Four: SubmitStep Five: Download your hall tickets.University Grants Commission, New Delhi has granted accredation to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam for conduct of three State eligibility test (SET) Examinations during the next three years (once in a year) on behalf of the State of Andhra Pradesh from date of 21st April 2016.This accreditation was given based on the recommendation of the accreditation committee visited Andhra University on 28th March 2016.APSET will be held on July 30.According the APSET notification, the examination is conducted in 6 regional centres namely, 1) Visakhapatnam 2) Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry) 3) Guntur 4) Nellore 5) Ananthapur and 6) Thirupati.The syllabus prescribed by by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I, Paper-II and paper-III without negative marks be adopted for APSET.Click here for more Education News