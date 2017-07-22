APSET Hall Tickets 2017 Released, Download From Apset.net.in Now

The hall tickets are available on the official website of APSET, apset.net.in.
APSET Hall Tickets 2017: How to download
The candidates may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to Apset.net.in.
Step Two: Click on "Admit card" link given on the homepage
Step Three: Enter your registration details
Step Four: Submit
Step Five: Download your hall tickets.
University Grants Commission, New Delhi has granted accredation to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam for conduct of three State eligibility test (SET) Examinations during the next three years (once in a year) on behalf of the State of Andhra Pradesh from date of 21st April 2016.
This accreditation was given based on the recommendation of the accreditation committee visited Andhra University on 28th March 2016.
APSET will be held on July 30.
According the APSET notification, the examination is conducted in 6 regional centres namely, 1) Visakhapatnam 2) Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry) 3) Guntur 4) Nellore 5) Ananthapur and 6) Thirupati.
The syllabus prescribed by by UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I, Paper-II and paper-III without negative marks be adopted for APSET.
