APSET 2017 Answer Key Today, Check At Apset.net.in

Primary answer keys for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 will be released today. As per the latest update given by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam the answer keys can be expected today at the official website apset.net.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can expect the final answer keys by 20 August. APSET was conducted by Andhra University in the pattern of National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC. The exam was conducted in 31 subjects. The examination was held on 30 July 2017.



APSET 2017 was held in six regional centres: Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati. The syllabus adopted for APSET is same as that prescribed for UGC-CSIR and UGC-NET for paper-I, Paper-II and paper-III without negative marks.



UGC has granted accreditation to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam to conduct three SET examinations during the next three years (once in a year) on behalf of the State of Andhra Pradesh from date of 21st April 2016.



Online application submission for the exam began on 19 March 2017 till 30 March 2017.



How to download APSET 2017 answer key?

Go to the official website apset.net.in

Click on the answer key link

Download the answer key



Challenges may be invited by the University against the primary answer key. Candidates can follow the guidelines and submit their objections, if any.



