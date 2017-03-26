APPSC AEE Main Exam 2016: Final Marks Released; Check Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final marks details of the candidates who have appeared in the main examination of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in Various Engineering Services (General Recruitment) 2016. These marks obtained by the candidates are the scaled up marks for the Deleted Questions as per the final decision of Commission on Objections. APPSC had published the decisions taken on the objections raised by candidates in the AEE Main examination conducted in 2016 on March 14.
The candidates who have appeared for the APPSC AEE main examination can go to the official website of the commission and check the marks.
APPSC AEE Final Marks Released: How To Check
Follow these steps to check your final marks:
Step One:
Go to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission website
Step Two:
Click on the "Click here" option given near to "List of Marks for Notification Notf. No. 06/2016 Assistant Executive Engineers, Notf. No. 09/2016 Assistant Engineers in Various Posts & Notf. No. 10/2016 Assistant Engineers (Environmental)"
Step Three:
Click on the hall tickets range given in the next page
Step Four:
Check your marks next pdf page open
The APPSC has also said that the commission will release the selection list in a week. The candidates are advised to check the official website of the commission for further details.
