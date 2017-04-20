AP ECET 2017: Admit Cards Will Be Released Today At Sche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can download the AP ECET 2017 admit card at the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.
Recently AP EAMCET 2017 admit card have been released, as well.
The exam will be attempted by those candidates who have Diploma in Engineering. Qualifying the examination will grant admission through lateral entry at 2nd year level into academic year 2017-2018.
How to download AP ECET 2017 admit card?
- Go to the official website at sche.ap.gov.in
- Click on "AP ECET 2017"
- Click on the admit card link
- Submit whatever details asked
- Get the admit card
- Save a copy of it
- Alternatively candidates can directly go to sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_HomePage.aspx
