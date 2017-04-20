AP ECET 2017: Admit Cards Will Be Released Today At Sche.ap.gov.in

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT APECET 2017: Admit Cards Will Be Released Today At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: Admit cards will be released today for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test AP ECET- 2017. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card today as per the official update released. The examination will be held on 3 May 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates awaiting for the admit card to be released must wait for the official update. The computer based test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapuramu on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).



Candidates can download the AP ECET 2017 admit card at the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.



Recently



The exam will be attempted by those candidates who have Diploma in Engineering. Qualifying the examination will grant admission through lateral entry at 2nd year level into academic year 2017-2018.



How to download AP ECET 2017 admit card? Go to the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Click on "AP ECET 2017"

Click on the admit card link

Submit whatever details asked

Get the admit card

Save a copy of it

Alternatively candidates can directly go to sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_HomePage.aspx

Click here for more



Admit cards will be released today for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test AP ECET- 2017. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card today as per the official update released. The examination will be held on 3 May 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates awaiting for the admit card to be released must wait for the official update. The computer based test will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapuramu on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).Candidates can download the AP ECET 2017 admit card at the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.Recently AP EAMCET 2017 admit card have been released, as well.The exam will be attempted by those candidates who have Diploma in Engineering. Qualifying the examination will grant admission through lateral entry at 2nd year level into academic year 2017-2018.Click here for more Education News