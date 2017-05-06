AP SSC 10th Class Results 2017 Declared: Check At Bseap.org Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, BSEAP, SSC Results 2017 have been declared! The AP Class 10 exam results have been announced by the Education Minister at VIzag. The BSEAP conducted the SSC Class 10 exams from March 26 to April 16, this year.

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP SSC Results 2017 Announced, Details At Bseap.org New Delhi: AP SSC Results 2017 have been declared! The AP Class 10 exam results have been announced by the Minister in charge of Education at Vizag. The students will be able to check the results once the results have been uploaded at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP). The BSEAP conducted the SSC Class 10 exams from March 26 to April 16, this year. The board declared the class 10 results on May 10 last year. Before this AP SSC results, on last month, AP intermediate board declared the class 12 results. Results will be available at the official website of the Board at bse.ap.gov.in or bseap.org. Alternatively results can also be checked at manabadi.com.



The AP SSC / Class 10 result was declared by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh.



(Note: During the initial hours of the result declaration, the results sites do not respond due to the heavy traffic. The students who are waiting for the results are advised to have patience)



The examination was held in the month of March- April 2017. Students must note that the result is highly important and is considered to be the foundation of a student's career. Admission process for higher education courses will begin soon after the declaration of AP 10th Result 2017.



Immediately after checking the result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used for reference only till official documents, in support, of the AP class 10th result, is issued by the Board.



Here's how you can check the result online



Students, who wish to go for re-verification/ recounting must wait for the Board's announcement. Usually Boards start the re-verification or re-evaluation work immediately after the declaration of the result. Students must be alert with the dates and the submission format, so that they do not miss the deadline.



Admission procedure for higher education will begin soon after the result declaration. Students, therefore should keep vigil on all the admission related news and updates.



Click here for more





AP SSC Results 2017 have been declared! The AP Class 10 exam results have been announced by the Minister in charge of Education at Vizag. The students will be able to check the results once the results have been uploaded at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP). The BSEAP conducted the SSC Class 10 exams from March 26 to April 16, this year. The board declared the class 10 results on May 10 last year. Before this AP SSC results, on last month, AP intermediate board declared the class 12 results. Results will be available at the official website of the Board at bse.ap.gov.in or bseap.org. Alternatively results can also be checked at manabadi.com.The AP SSC / Class 10 result was declared by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh.(Note: During the initial hours of the result declaration, the results sites do not respond due to the heavy traffic. The students who are waiting for the results are advised to have patience)The examination was held in the month of March- April 2017. Students must note that the result is highly important and is considered to be the foundation of a student's career. Admission process for higher education courses will begin soon after the declaration of AP 10th Result 2017.Immediately after checking the result, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used for reference only till official documents, in support, of the AP class 10th result, is issued by the Board.Students, who wish to go for re-verification/ recounting must wait for the Board's announcement. Usually Boards start the re-verification or re-evaluation work immediately after the declaration of the result. Students must be alert with the dates and the submission format, so that they do not miss the deadline.Admission procedure for higher education will begin soon after the result declaration. Students, therefore should keep vigil on all the admission related news and updates.Click here for more Education News