AP POLYCET 2017 Results Expected Today At Polycetap.nic.in AP OLYCET is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP POLYCET 2017 Results Expected Today At Polycetap.nic.in New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2017 (AP POLYCET 2017) results today. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada conducted the POLYCET for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2017 - 2018 on April 28.



AP Polycet results will be released in the official website of the polytechnic examination, polycetap.nic.in.



According to the information bulletin published by AP POLYCET for this year's exam, tentative date of declaration of results is May 10, Wednesday.



Click here for more





Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2017 (AP POLYCET 2017) results today. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada conducted the POLYCET for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2017 - 2018 on April 28.AP Polycet results will be released in the official website of the polytechnic examination, polycetap.nic.in.According to the information bulletin published by AP POLYCET for this year's exam, tentative date of declaration of results is May 10, Wednesday.Click here for more Education News