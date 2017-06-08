AP IPASE Supplementary Exam Result 2017 Declared By BIEAP; Check At Results.cgg.gov.in

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE). IPASE was held between May 15 and May 23 in double shifts to accommodate both 1st year and 2nd year students.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 08, 2017 11:11 IST
New Delhi:  Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE). IPASE was held between May 15 and May 23 in double shifts to accommodate both 1st year and 2nd year students. The practical exams were held between May 24 and May 28. The result is available on the official website, and students who had applied for the supplementary exam can check their qualification status by logging into the website. 

BIEAP had declared the result for Intermediate first year and second year for general and vocational courses in March after which the application process for revaluation and supplementary exam began.

How to check AP IPASE 2017 Result?

Step one: Go to the official website: bieap.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
Step two: Click on the results link for the supplementary exam you appeared for i.e. 1st year  or 2nd year. 
Step three: Enter the required details, i.e. Hall Ticket Number and date of birth.
Step four: Submit and view your result.

Take a print out of your result. The online result will serve as the provisional result until the original mark sheet is issued by the board. 

The Supplementary exam was held for students who had failed to clear one or more subject or had failed to score 35% or above.

Share this story on

1Share
