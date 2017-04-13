AP Intermediate Result 2017 To Be Declared Today At Bieap.gov.in

Education | Written by | Updated: April 13, 2017 09:25 IST
AP Intermediate Result 2017 To Be Declared Today At Bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Result to be declared today at 12.00 pm, says the official update

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh (AP) Intermediate results will be announced today as per the official update. AP Inter result 2017 will include 1st year general result, 1st year vocational result, 2nd year general result and 2nd year vocational result. Concerned candidates should note that the results will be made available at the official website at 12.00 pm.

Candidates can check the result at the official websites of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh bieap.gov.in. Alternatively candidates can also check their result at results.cgg.gov.in.
ap inter result

AP intermediate result 2017

Long wait for the result will be over for those candidates who had appeared for the exam. The examination for 1st year inter students will be held from 1 March 2017 till 17 March 2017. The exam for 2nd year inter students started on 2 March 2017 and continued till 18 March 2017.

AP intermediate results will be declared online. Candidates should therefore know how to check the result online.

In case there's issue while retrieving the answer, candidates should wait for a while. Candidates are suggested to check the result at the official website of the Board only.

