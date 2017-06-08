AP Intermediate IPASE Result 2017 To Be Declared Soon Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the IPASE result 2017.

How to check AP Inter IPASE result 2017?

Go to the official webportal at bieap.gov.in. Alternatively students can also check their result at results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the respective result link

Enter the details asked (usually board roll number and name)

Submit the details

Get the result

Take a printout



Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the IPASE result 2017. Result will be announced for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE) which was held from 15 May-23 May. Candidates who had appeared for IPASE 1and 2year general and vocational courses can check their result at the official web portal of the Board.Go to the official webportal at bieap.gov.in. Alternatively students can also check their result at results.cgg.gov.inClick on the respective result linkEnter the details asked (usually board roll number and name)Submit the detailsGet the resultTake a printoutBIEAP had declared the AP 1st and 2nd year inter result in April 2017. The result was announced for the examination held on 1-17 March for 1st year and 2-18 March for 2nd year for general and vocational courses.Click here for more Education News