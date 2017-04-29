AP Inter Results 2017: Re-Verification Result Announced, Check Recounting Marks Online

New Delhi: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the IPE March 2017 Recounting/ Photocopy cum Re-verification Results. Candidates who had applied for Recounting/ Photocopy cum Re-verification can be checked online at the official website of the portal. Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP intermediate exam results for 1st and 2nd year general and vocational courses on 13 April 2017. Re-verification process for the same had started soon after and continued till 20 April 2017.
Supplementary exam will begin soon. Important dates regarding the IPASE 2017 can be found below:
Date of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exam (May/ June 2017) theory exam: 15-23 May 2017
Timing for 1st year exam: 9.00 am to 12 noon
Timing for 2nd year exam: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
Date for practical examinations: 24-28 May 2017 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm sessions)
Date for Ethics and Human values exam: 29 May 2017 (10 am to 1 pm)
Date for Environmental Education exam: 30 May 2017 (10 am to 1 pm)
How to check AP Inter Re-Verification Result?
Go to the official website of BIEAP at bieap.gov.in
Click on "CLICK HERE TO VIEW IPE March 2017 Recounting/Photocopy cum Reverification Results"
Enter Inter Hall Ticket Number
Enter SSC Hall Ticket Number
Enter Date of Birth
Submit the details
Alternatively candidates can directly go to http://183.82.4.175/apbiercpcres/
