AP Inter Results 2017 Declared For Second Year Vocational Bridge Course, Check At Bieap.gov.in

New Delhi: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the results for Second Year Vocational Bridge Course. Candidates, awaiting the BIEAP Inter result 2017 can now check the same online at the official website. Recently, the Board had announced AP 1st year and 2nd year intermediate exam result for various general and vocational courses.
How to check BIEAP IPE March 2017 Vocational Second Year Bridge Course Result?
Go to the official website of BIEAP at bieap.gov.in
Click on the link "Board of intermediate Education AP - Click here to view IPE March 2017 Second Year Vocational Bridge Course Results"
Download the PDF copy of the result
Save it
Check your roll number/ name with the subjects
