AP IIIT: RGUKT Will Release Second Provisional List Today On Rgukt.in

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh will release the second provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses offered at its four campuses. The second list will be released for all categories including the special category students. The



The Online Registration for admission to the Integrated programs was conducted in May-June this year.



Students who are selected for the phase-2 of the admission will have to report for certificate verification and admission from July 22 to July 25, 2017. The admission and certificate verification will be conducted at IIIT Nuzvid campus, Krishna District from July 22 to July 25.



The orientation programs for the fresh batch will be conducted between July 25 to July 31 at the respective campuses and the classes would begin on August 1. Students should check the official website of the respective campuses for orientation schedule.



About AP IIIT



AP IIIT is a counselling process for admission to four IIIT campuses under RGUKT. The admission process is conducted mainly for students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana however 5% supernumerary seats are open for students from other states and International students. The selection list is purely merit-based and candidates are selected on the basis of marks secured in the qualifying examination.



