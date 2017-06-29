AP IIIT: First Provisional Selection List Released By RGUKT Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh has released the provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses today. The Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission was released by the HRD Minister as mentioned in an official update on the university's website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AP IIIT: First provisional Selection List Released By RGUKT New Delhi: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh has released the provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses today. The Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission was released by the HRD Minister as mentioned in an official update on the university's website. The provisional list was released for admission to 6 year Integrated B.Tech. courses which are offered by RGUKT at the four IIIT campuses at Nuzvid (Krishna District), RK valley (Kadapa District), Ongole, and Srikakulam respectively.



How to check the Provisional Selection List?



Step one: Go to official website for RGUKT: rgukt.in

Step two: Click on the link for UG Admission 2017.

Step three: Click on the link for Provisional Selection list.

Step four: Search for your name or application number in the search box provided.



The certificate verification and admission process for students who have been selected for admission in the first list will be done from July 5 to July 8, 2017. Students should check the respective websites of the four IIITs for their schedule of certificate verification and admission process.



After the admission process on the basis of the first list is over, the university will release the second Provisional Selection List for seats which remain vacant. The second list will be released on July 15.



The classes for the academic session 2017-18 will begin from August 1, 2017. Each institute will hold a separate orientation for the fresh batches.



Click here for more





Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh has released the provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses today. The Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission was released by the HRD Minister as mentioned in an official update on the university's website. The provisional list was released for admission to 6 year Integrated B.Tech. courses which are offered by RGUKT at the four IIIT campuses at Nuzvid (Krishna District), RK valley (Kadapa District), Ongole, and Srikakulam respectively.Step one: Go to official website for RGUKT: rgukt.inStep two: Click on the link for UG Admission 2017.Step three: Click on the link for Provisional Selection list.Step four: Search for your name or application number in the search box provided.The certificate verification and admission process for students who have been selected for admission in the first list will be done from July 5 to July 8, 2017. Students should check the respective websites of the four IIITs for their schedule of certificate verification and admission process.After the admission process on the basis of the first list is over, the university will release the second Provisional Selection List for seats which remain vacant. The second list will be released on July 15.The classes for the academic session 2017-18 will begin from August 1, 2017. Each institute will hold a separate orientation for the fresh batches.Click here for more Education News