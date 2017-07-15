AP IIIT: Admission Based On Second Allotment List To Start On July 22 Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh will conduct admission process on the basis of second provisional admission list for 6 year AP IIIT integrated B.Tech. courses from July 22 to July 25.

New Delhi: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh will conduct admission process on the basis of second provisional admission list for 6 year AP IIIT integrated B.Tech. courses from July 22 to July 25. The university had earlier released the Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission on June 29. The provisional list is released for admission to 6 year Integrated B.Tech. courses which are offered by RGUKT at the four IIIT campuses at Nuzvid (Krishna District), RK valley (Kadapa District), Ongole, and Srikakulam respectively.



Apart from the students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, admission will also be granted to students from other states and International students for 5% supernumerary seats.



How to check the Provisional Selection List?



Step one: Go to official website for RGUKT: rgukt.in



Step two: Click on the link for UG Admission 2017.



Step three: Click on the link for Provisional Selection list.



Step four: Search for your name or application number in the search box provided.



The certificate verification and admission process for students who are selected for admission in the second list will be done from July 22 to July 25, 2017. The certificate verification and admission process will be conducted at IIIT Nuzvid campus.



Orientation for the fresh batch will be conducted from July 25 to July 31 at the four campuses. The classes for the academic session 2017-18 will begin from August 1, 2017. Each institute will hold a separate orientation for the fresh batches.



