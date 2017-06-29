AP IIIT Admission 2017: First Provisional Selection List For RGUKT To Be Released Today Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh will release the provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses today. The Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission will be released by the HRD Minister as mentioned in an official update on the university's website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AP IIIT Admission 2017: First Provisional List To Be Released Today New Delhi: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh will release the provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses today. The Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission will be released by the HRD Minister as mentioned in an official update on the university's website. The provisional list will be released for admission to 6 year Integrated B.Tech. courses offered by RGUKT at the four IIIT campuses at Nuzvid (Krishna District), RK valley (Kadapa District), Ongole, and Srikakulam respectively.



The Online Registration for admission to the Integrated programs was conducted in May-June this year.



Students who are selected for the phase-1 of the admission will have to report for certificate verification and admission from July 5 to July 8, 2017. All the four campuses have a separate schedule for certificate verification and admission and a student can check the same from the institute's respective website.



The second Provisional Selection List for seats which remain vacant after the first round of admission will be released on July 15.



The classes for the academic session 2017-18 will begin from August 1, 2017. Each institute will hold a separate orientation for the fresh batch of students between July 25 and July 31.



Click here for more



Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh will release the provisional admission list for 6 year integrated B.Tech. courses today. The Provisional Selection List for Phase-1 admission will be released by the HRD Minister as mentioned in an official update on the university's website. The provisional list will be released for admission to 6 year Integrated B.Tech. courses offered by RGUKT at the four IIIT campuses at Nuzvid (Krishna District), RK valley (Kadapa District), Ongole, and Srikakulam respectively.The Online Registration for admission to the Integrated programs was conducted in May-June this year.Students who are selected for the phase-1 of the admission will have to report for certificate verification and admission from July 5 to July 8, 2017. All the four campuses have a separate schedule for certificate verification and admission and a student can check the same from the institute's respective website.The second Provisional Selection List for seats which remain vacant after the first round of admission will be released on July 15.The classes for the academic session 2017-18 will begin from August 1, 2017. Each institute will hold a separate orientation for the fresh batch of students between July 25 and July 31.Click here for more Education News