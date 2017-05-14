AP ICET, AP ECET 2017 Results To BE Declared Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET and AP ECET 2017 results will be out tomorrow in the official websites hosted by sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 14, 2017 16:00 IST
New Delhi:  Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati  and JNT  University , Anantapur  will release AP ICET and AP ECET 2017 results on May 15. In notifications posted in the official websites hosted by Andhra  Pradesh  State  Council  of  Higher  Education (AP SCHE) said the results of both the exams will be out by afternoon tomorrow. Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2017) is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of AP SCHE for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in University colleges and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma  Holders  and  for  B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree  Holders  and  in  short  as  APECET  2017 is conducted  by  JNT  University  Anantapur  on behalf  of  AP SCHE.

AP ECET 2017 Results

"APECET 2017 Results will be announced in the afternoon of 15/05/2017. Final Keys and Response Sheets evaluated with Final Keys will be made available in the website on 15/05/2017 after the declaration of the results," said the AP ECET website.

The results will be available in the official website of AP ICET, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/.

AP ICET 2017 Results

"APICET 2017 Results will be announced in the afternoon of 15/05/2017. Final Keys and Response Sheets evaluated with Final Keys will be made available in the website on 15/05/2017 after the declaration of the results", said the AP ICET website.

The results will be available in the official website of AP ICET, sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

AP SCHE released the AP EAMCET results on May 5.

