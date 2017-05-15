AP ICET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in

In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), it was earlier mentioned that the AP ICET results will be declared by today afternoon.

Education | Updated: May 15, 2017 18:21 IST
New Delhi:  Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati released the AP ICET results on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra  Pradesh  State  Council  of  Higher  Education (AP SCHE),  it was earlier mentioned that the results will be declared by today afternoon. Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2017) is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of AP SCHE for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in University colleges and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.

AP ICET 2017 Result: How To Check

To check the AP ICET 2017 Results, the students can follow these steps:
Step One: Got to the official website of Andhra  Pradesh  State  Council  of  Higher  Education (AP SCHE), sche.ap.gov.in.
Step Tw: Click on AP ICET link there
Step Three: Click on the results link from the next page
Step Four: Enter you Registration Number and date of birth
Step Five: See your results after submitting it

AP SCHE is also expected to declare the  AP ECET 2017 Results today.

Click here for more Education News

 

