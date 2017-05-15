AP ICET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), it was earlier mentioned that the AP ICET results will be declared by today afternoon.

AP ICET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati released the AP ICET results on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), it was earlier mentioned that the results will be declared by today afternoon. Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2017) is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of AP SCHE for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in University colleges and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017-18.



AP ICET 2017 Result: How To Check



To check the AP ICET 2017 Results, the students can follow these steps: AP ICET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Now

Step One: Got to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), sche.ap.gov.in.

Step Tw: Click on AP ICET link there

Step Three: Click on the results link from the next page

Step Four: Enter you Registration Number and date of birth

Step Five: See your results after submitting it



AP SCHE is also expected to declare the



