AP EDCET 2017 Result Declared; Check Now At Sche.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has declared the result for AP EDCET 2017 today. The AP EDCET exam was conducted on April 19, 2017.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2017 12:40 IST
New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has declared the result for AP EDCET 2017 today. The AP EDCET exam was conducted on April 19, 2017. The result is available for download on the official website. AP EDCET is conducted for admission to UG B.Ed. in government, government-aided and private institutes in Andhra Pradesh. AP EDCET exam is conducted for five different subject group - Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Social Sciences, and English. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result using their registration number. 

AP EDCET Results 2017: How to check

The aspirants can follow these steps to check AP EDCET 2017 results:
Step one: Go to State Council of higher Education, Andhra Pradesh official website: sche.ap.gov.in
Step two: Click on the relevant exam tab, i.e. AP EDCET 2017.
Step three: Click on the link "View Your Results"
Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth correctly.
Step five: View and download your result.

Next the council will begin the process of counseling. Counseling will be done on the basis of rank secured in the exam by a candidate. A candidate's rank is based entirely on the marks scored in the entrance exam. The schedule and other information about the counseling procedure would be updated on the official website shortly.  

