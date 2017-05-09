AP EDCET 2017 Result Declared; Check Now At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP EDCET Results 2017: How to check
The aspirants can follow these steps to check AP EDCET 2017 results:
AP EDCET 2017 Result Declared at Sche.ap.gov.in
Step one: Go to State Council of higher Education, Andhra Pradesh official website: sche.ap.gov.in
Step two: Click on the relevant exam tab, i.e. AP EDCET 2017.
Step three: Click on the link "View Your Results"
Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth correctly.
Step five: View and download your result.
Next the council will begin the process of counseling. Counseling will be done on the basis of rank secured in the exam by a candidate. A candidate's rank is based entirely on the marks scored in the entrance exam. The schedule and other information about the counseling procedure would be updated on the official website shortly.
Click here for more Education News