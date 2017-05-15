AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in

In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), it was earlier mentioned that AP ECET results will be declared by today afternoon.

Education | Updated: May 15, 2017 18:28 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur released the AP ECET results on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra  Pradesh  State  Council  of  Higher  Education (AP SCHE),  it was earlier mentioned that the results will be declared by today afternoon.  Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma  Holders  and  for  B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree  Holders  and  in  short  as  APECET  2017 is conducted  by  JNT University  Anantapur  on behalf  of  AP SCHE.

AP ICET 2017 Result: How To Check

To check the AP ECET 2017 Results, the students can follow these steps:
AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in, Check Now


Step One: Got to the official website of Andhra  Pradesh  State  Council  of  Higher  Education (AP SCHE), sche.ap.gov.in.
Step Tw: Click on AP ECET link there
Step Three: Click on the results link from the next page
Step Four: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step Five: See your results after submitting it

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test APECET- 2017 was conducted through computer based Test by JNTUA. The exam was conducted on May 3.

AP SCHE declared AP ICET 2017 Results today.

