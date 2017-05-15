AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2017 Result: How To Check
To check the AP ECET 2017 Results, the students can follow these steps:
Step One: Got to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), sche.ap.gov.in.
Step Tw: Click on AP ECET link there
Step Three: Click on the results link from the next page
Step Four: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step Five: See your results after submitting it
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test APECET- 2017 was conducted through computer based Test by JNTUA. The exam was conducted on May 3.
AP SCHE declared AP ICET 2017 Results today.
