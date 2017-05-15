AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), it was earlier mentioned that AP ECET results will be declared by today afternoon.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur released the AP ECET results on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. In a notification posted in the official website hosted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), it was earlier mentioned that the results will be declared by today afternoon. Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma Holders and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree Holders and in short as APECET 2017 is conducted by JNT University Anantapur on behalf of AP SCHE.



AP ICET 2017 Result: How To Check



To check the AP ECET 2017 Results, the students can follow these steps: AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in, Check Now

Step One: Got to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE), sche.ap.gov.in.

Step Tw: Click on AP ECET link there

Step Three: Click on the results link from the next page

Step Four: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step Five: See your results after submitting it



Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test APECET- 2017 was conducted through computer based Test by JNTUA. The exam was conducted on May 3.



