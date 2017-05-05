AP EAMCET 2017 Result To Be Declared Today At Sche.ap.gov.in

Share EMAIL PRINT AP EAMCET 2017 Result To Be Declared Today At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for AP EAMCET 2017 exam today at 3:00 pm. AP EAMCET or Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to under graduate streams in these three streams. This year the exam was conducted from April 24 to April 28. The preliminary answer key was released on April 29 and the objections on preliminary key were accepted till May 2, 2017.



This is the second year when Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) is conducting the exam on behalf of APSCHE after the bifurcation of the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



This year there were more than 1.7 lakh applicants in engineering stream out of which more than 95% that is 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. In medical stream, almost 85,000 candidates had applied for the exam out of which more than 81,000 appeared in the exam. There were also about 1200 students who had applied under both the streams.



Soon after the result declaration, the final answer key will also be released. Candidates can check both the result and the answer key from the official website for AP EAMCET 2017, that is http://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/.



After result declaration, counseling process will begin which will include certificate verification, choice filling, and seat allotment process. The details of the counseling procedure will be updated on the official website itself.



