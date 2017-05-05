AP EAMCET 2017 Result Declared Online; Check On Sche.ap.gov.in

APSCHE has uploaded the result for AP EAMCET 2017 on the official website. The result was declared today at 3:00 pm by Ministers Srinivasa Rao, Kamineni Srinivas and Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result using their hall ticket number. The exam was conducted from April 24 to April 28. Through AP EAMCET students are granted admission to under graduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in government, government-aided, and private institutes in Andhra Pradesh. According to the official schedule, the result was due to be declared tomorrow but has been shifted a day earlier since tomorrow the result for Andhra Pradesh State Board exam result for class 10 will also be declared.Step one: Go to official AP EAMCET 2017 website: www.sche.ap.gov.in/APEAMCETStep two: Click on the link for AP EAMCET 2017 Result.Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on submit.Step four: View and download your result.Along with the result, students will also be able to see their rank in the exam. The board has also released the final answer key along with the result. With the result, weightage for class 12 marks is also released.After the result, APSCHE will begin the counseling process for qualified candidates. Counseling will purely be based on the rank secured in the AP EAMCET exam.