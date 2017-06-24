AP EAMCET 2017 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Released @ Apeamcet.nic.in

The State Council of Higher Education is conducting admission to the candidates into various Engineering and Pharmacy Courses who passed Intermediate or its Equivalent and qualified in EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test).
AP EAMCET Provisional allotment list: How To check
The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores may follow these steps to check their results:
Step one: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepage
Step three: Enter the college and courses
Step four: View and download your result.
Click here for more Education News