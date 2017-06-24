AP EAMCET 2017 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Released @ Apeamcet.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional seat allotment results AP EAMCET based admissions 2017 on the official website.

Updated: June 24, 2017
New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional seat allotment results AP EAMCET based admissions 2017 on the official website. The APEAMCET  provisional allotments of seats has been placed on the web. Candidates, with downloaded allotment order, have to report through Self-reporting system and report at the allotted college also. APSCHE has published AP EAMCET results on May first week.

The State Council of Higher Education is conducting admission to the candidates into various Engineering and Pharmacy Courses who passed Intermediate or its Equivalent and qualified in EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test).


AP EAMCET Provisional allotment list: How To check

ap eamcet provisional allotment list

AP EAMCET Provisional allotment list: Check Now


The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores may follow these steps to check their results:

Step one: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepage    
Step three: Enter the college and courses 
Step four: View and download your result.

