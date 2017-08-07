AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Tomorrow @ Apeamcet.nic.in

According to APSCHE, options given in the 1st Phase and 2nd phase will not be considered for this Phase of admissions for allotment of a seat and candidates have to exercise options afresh. APSCHE has said that candidates who are satisfied with their previous allotment need not exercise option once again. It also said that if they exercise options now and a seat is allotted as per the options, the vacated seat will be allotted to next meritorious candidate and hence they will have no claim on the previous allotment.
AP EAMCET Final Phase allotment Results: How To check
The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to check their results:
Step one: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepage
Step three: Enter the college and courses
Step four: View and download your result.
