1 Share EMAIL PRINT AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Tomorrow @ Apeamcet.nic.in New Delhi: AP EAMCET 2017 (M.P.C. Stream) final phase seat allotment results will be released on the official webs counselling website of APEAMCET 2017 tomorrow, ie, August 8. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had notified for the final phase of AP Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) web counselling on August 1. According to the schedule, certificate verification and exercising options were done on August 5 and August 6 for this phase. AP EAMCET final phase allotments will be placed on the website on August 8 after 6.00 PM.



AP EAMCET Final Phase allotment Results: How To check

The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to check their results:



Step one: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepage

Step three: Enter the college and courses

Step four: View and download your result.



