AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced @ Apeamcet.nic.in AP EAMCET 2017 (M.P.C. Stream) final phase seat allotment results have been released on the official webs counselling website of APEAMCET 2017 today with the allotment order.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced @ Apeamcet.nic.in New Delhi: AP EAMCET 2017 (M.P.C. Stream) final phase seat allotment results have been released on the official webs counselling website of APEAMCET 2017 today. The candidates may download the AP EAMCET final seat allotment order by signing-in through 'candidates login' on the web counselling website. According to a latest update posted on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) hosted website, the college wise results have also been notified. The



In this phase, the allotment has been done to 'LAST' candidates. LAST means: Including not qualified/ not appeared in APEAMCET Minority candidates who have already applied to Convenor based on Intermediate Marks.

AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results: How to download allotment order

The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to download their allotment order:



Step 1: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, 'candidates login' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Login ID No, Hall Ticket No, Password, Date of Birth and the pin given there

Step 4: Sign in and download your allotment order.

AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results: How to check the college wise list

The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to check college based results:

AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced @ Apeamcet.nic.in



Step 1: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the college and courses

Step 4: View and download your result.

AP EAMCET: Final Allotments of Seats

Final Allotments has been placed on the Web. Candidates, with downloaded allotment order, have to report through Self-reporting system and report at the allotted college also. These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the college is alone not sufficient to retain a seat.



If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats.



Click here for more







AP EAMCET 2017 (M.P.C. Stream) final phase seat allotment results have been released on the official webs counselling website of APEAMCET 2017 today. The candidates may download the AP EAMCET final seat allotment order by signing-in through 'candidates login' on the web counselling website. According to a latest update posted on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) hosted website, the college wise results have also been notified. The final phase of AP Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) web counselling was notified on August 1 and according to the schedule, certificate verification and exercising options were conducted on August 5 and August 6 for this phase.In this phase, the allotment has been done to 'LAST' candidates. LAST means: Including not qualified/ not appeared in APEAMCET Minority candidates who have already applied to Convenor based on Intermediate Marks.The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to download their allotment order:Step 1: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.inStep 2: Click on the link, 'candidates login' on the homepageStep 3: Enter Login ID No, Hall Ticket No, Password, Date of Birth and the pin given thereStep 4: Sign in and download your allotment order.The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to check college based results:Step 1: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.inStep 2: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepageStep 3: Enter the college and coursesStep 4: View and download your result.Final Allotments has been placed on the Web. Candidates, with downloaded allotment order, have to report through Self-reporting system and report at the allotted college also. These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the college is alone not sufficient to retain a seat.If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats.Click here for more Education News