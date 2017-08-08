AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced @ Apeamcet.nic.in

In this phase, the allotment has been done to 'LAST' candidates. LAST means: Including not qualified/ not appeared in APEAMCET Minority candidates who have already applied to Convenor based on Intermediate Marks.
AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results: How to download allotment order
The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to download their allotment order:
Step 1: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link, 'candidates login' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter Login ID No, Hall Ticket No, Password, Date of Birth and the pin given there
Step 4: Sign in and download your allotment order.
AP EAMCET 2017 Final Seat Allotment Results: How to check the college wise list
The candidates who have registered for the admission into engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh with their AP EAMCET scores in the final phase of web counselling may follow these steps to check college based results:
Step 1: Go to official AP EAMCET allotment 2017 website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link, 'College-wise Allotment Details' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the college and courses
Step 4: View and download your result.
AP EAMCET: Final Allotments of Seats
Final Allotments has been placed on the Web. Candidates, with downloaded allotment order, have to report through Self-reporting system and report at the allotted college also. These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the college is alone not sufficient to retain a seat.
If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats.
