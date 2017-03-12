AP EAMCET 2017: Apply Before March 17

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from 24 April to 28 April. This Examination is the pre-requisite for admission into various professional courses offered in the Universities and Private Colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The last date for the online application to the AP EAMCET without any late fee is March 17 and the interested candidates are advised to apply before that.
AP EAMCET 2017: How To Apply
Step One: Go to the Official Website of AP EAMCET
Step Two: Click on the online application
Step Three: Do the Fee Payment
Step Four: Know your Payment Status
Step Five: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)
Step Six: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)
AP EAMCET 2017: Important Dates
Last date for submission of online applications without late fee: March 17
Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 500/-: March 26
Correction of online application data: March 28 to April 3
Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 1000/-: April 10
Last date for receipt of online applications with late fee of Rs. 5000/-: April 17
Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website www.sche.ap.gov.in: April 19
Last date for receipt of applications with late fee of Rs. 10000/-: April 22
Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Engineering): 24, 25, 26, 27 April
Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Agriculture): April 28
Declaration of Preliminary Key: 29 April
Declaration of Ranks along with 2 weightage: May 6
