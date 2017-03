AP EAMCET 2017: Apply Before March 17

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from 24 April to 28 April. This Examination is the pre-requisite for admission into various professional courses offered in the Universities and Private Colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The last date for the online application to the AP EAMCET without any late fee is March 17 and the interested candidates are advised to apply before that.Step One: Go to the Official Website of AP EAMCETStep Two: Click on the online applicationStep Three: Do the Fee PaymentStep Four: Know your Payment StatusStep Five: Fill Application (only after Fee Payment)Step Six: Print Application Form (only after Submitting Application Form)Last date for submission of online applications without late fee: March 17Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 500/-: March 26Correction of online application data: March 28 to April 3Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 1000/-: April 10Last date for receipt of online applications with late fee of Rs. 5000/-: April 17Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website www.sche.ap.gov.in: April 19Last date for receipt of applications with late fee of Rs. 10000/-: April 22Date of AP EAMCET Examination (Engineering): 24, 25, 26, 27 AprilDate of AP EAMCET Examination (Agriculture): April 28Declaration of Preliminary Key: 29 AprilDeclaration of Ranks along with 2 weightage: May 6Click here for more Education News