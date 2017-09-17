The AP DELED (TTC) results for exams conducted on July this year have been released now.
AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017: How to check
Candidates who are searching for AP DELED first year (TTC) results may follow these steps to check the results:
AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017 Declared @ Bse.ap.gov.in; Check Now
Step One: Enter the official website of AP BSE, bse.ap.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the "D.El.Ed. 1st Year Exams July 2017 Results" link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your roll number on the next page open
Step Four: Submit and check your results
