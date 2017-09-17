AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017 Declared @ Bse.ap.gov.in; Check Now

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE)'s Directorate of Government Examinations has released the released the results of AP D.El.Ed (TTC) first year results on the official website of the board.

Education | | Updated: September 17, 2017 13:04 IST
New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE)'s Directorate of Government Examinations has released the released the results of AP D.El.Ed (TTC) first year results on the official website of the board. Directorate of Government Examinations organizes the Andhra Pradesh Diploma for Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examinations. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations as given below.

The AP DELED (TTC) results for exams conducted on July this year have been released now.
 

AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017: How to check


Candidates who are searching for AP DELED first year (TTC) results may follow these steps to check the results:
 
ap deled results
Step One: Enter the official website of AP BSE, bse.ap.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the "D.El.Ed. 1st Year Exams July 2017 Results" link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your roll number on the next page open
Step Four: Submit and check your results

