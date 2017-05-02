AP Board SSC Class 10 Results To Be Declared On May 6

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will released the result of Class 10, which is commonly known as Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) on May 6. According to an official from Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations, the education minister will release the results at Vizag on May 6 in a press conference. The BSEAP conducted the SSC Class 10 exams from March 26 to April 16, this year. The board declared the class 10 results on May 10 last year."The minister will release the results on May 6, Saturday at 10.pm in a press conference to be held at Vizag", the official told NDTV.Once the results are released, the students who have attended the exam will be able to retrieve their results from the official website of AP Board.The Board will release the class 10 results on the official website. The results will be made accessible for the candidate in the bse.ap.gov.in website. The candidates will be able to check the results after entering the examination registration details of SSC exam. Apart from the AP Board's official website, the SSC results 2017 will also be available on www.examresults.net.The AP Board class 10 SSC results will be published in the official website of the board.The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) had published the results of first and second year Intermediate exam 2017 on April 13.