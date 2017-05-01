AP Board SSC Class 10 Exam 2017: Result To Be Declared By May 10

The result of Class 10, which is commonly known as Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC), of Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will be published before May 10. According to The Hindu newspaper, Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations will released the results on May 10. However, some portals have published the results date as May 3,which, yet to be confirmed by the board.



The AP board conducted the Class 10 SSC exams from March 26 to April 16. The board declared the class 10 results on May 10 last year.



The AP Board class 10 SSC results will be published in the official website of the board.



