Annamalai University Distance DDE December 2016 Results Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Annamalai University's Distance Education Department (DED) has published the results of various courses and subjects today and the candidates can check their results from the official website. The results include, various subjects from BCom, MA History, MA Economics, MSc Physics, MSc Chemistry, MSc Zoology, MSc Botany, MLISc, BKM, MA Linguistics, MA Political Science, BA Business Economics, MA IR, MA Business Economics, MSc Electronic Science etc.
Annamalai University's has also published the results of various subjects from MA Translation Studies, MA Human Rights, BCom Business Studies, MSc Geo-Informatics, MA Philosophy etc.
The Candidates can login to the official website of Anna University and check their results.
Annamalai University Distance Results: How to check
Go to the official website Annamalai university, http://www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in/
Click on the link "DDE - December 2016 Examination Results Published on 13.03.2017"
That will lead to the results of Directorate Of Distance Education
Check your results there after entering your roll number in given space
Apart from above mentioned subjects, the university has today also published the results from various other distance streams which includes, BA Functional Tamil, BCom Business Studies, BSc Digital Media, BSc Digital Publishing, BSc Statistics, BSc Visual Media, Master Of Health Science In Wellness Fitness Science, Master Of Health Science In Physiotherapy, Master Of Health Science In Occupational Therapy, Master Of Health Science In Reproductive And Sexual Medicine, Master Of Health Science In Public Health, Master Of Health Science In Diabetology, M.sc. Microbiology, B.A. Astrology, M.A. Astrology and B.Sc. System & Network Administration.
