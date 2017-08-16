Anna University To Organize Residential Camp For School Students; Apply Till August 24 The Regional Centre of Anna University in Tirunelveli will organize a 6 day camp for school students from class 9 to class 12 on the theme 'Guidance to be a Successful Individual'.

Anna University To Organize Residential Camp For School Students New Delhi: The Regional Centre of Anna University in Tirunelveli will organize a 6 day camp for school students from class 9 to class 12 on the theme 'Guidance to be a Successful Individual'. The programme is scheduled from August 28 to September 2, 2017. Every day the programme will begin at 7 am in the morning with yoga which will be followed by four sessions with lecture and activities. Each day session would end at 5:00 pm.



The programme would include views and success stories shared by experts from different fields. The programme would also include sessions with industrialists to help students learn their strengths and shape their future.



The number of participants to the programme is limited to 50 on a first come first served basis. The students willing to participate do not need to pay any registration fee for the programme.



Students who wish to register can download the application form from the following website: www.auttvl.ac.in. The filled in application form should be sent via email to deanautvl@annauniv.edu or to the following address by August 24:



The Dean

Anna University Regional Campus - Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli - 627007



The contact person for the programme is Mr. B. Ramkumar who can be reached at 8610376124.



