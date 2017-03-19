Anna University: Time Table For March, April, May Degree Examinations; Check here

March 19, 2017
New Delhi:  Anna university has released the time table for the candidates admitted in Anna University and the candidates who were waiting for the time table can check the time table now. Anna University has released time tables of the examinations for various courses conducted by the university in the different streams including of university departments, affiliated colleges, distance education.

Anna University Time Table For March, April, May Degree Examinations: How To Check

The candidates can check the time tables for the examinations of various courses offered in the Anna University through these steps:

Step One:

Go to the official website of Anna University

Step Two:

Click on the various, streams like, University Departments, Affiliated Colleges and Distance Education given in the News section in the home page

Step Three:

Check the time tables given there

Anna University has earlier declared the revaluation results online. The results have been announced at the COE portal. Candidates can check their online at the official portal of the University. Alternatively candidates can also check the result at aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Click here for more Education News

 

