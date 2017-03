Anna University Revaluation Result 2016 Announced, Check At Annauniv.edu

Go to the official website at annauniv.edu or else click on aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University revaluation results have been declared online. The results have been announced at the COE portal. Candidates can check their online at the official portal of the University. Alternatively candidates can also check the result at aucoe.annauniv.edu. The examination was held in November and December in the year 2016. Results have been announced for odd semesters.Anna University has declared the result for those who had applied for revaluation in February.In order to download the result, candidates have to log in to the official website of Anna University. Candidates shall have to enter their registration number and date of birth for logging in. Candidates can save a copy of the result and take its printout.Recently, Anna University has released admit cards for TANCET 2017 for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan tests. The exam will start on 25 March 2017 and will be held in two shifts.Click here for more Education News