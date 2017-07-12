Anna University Declares UG, PG Exam Results Anna University has declared the results for the examinations held in November/ December 2016 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Anna University Declares UG, PG Results: Check Now New Delhi: Anna University has declared the results for the examinations held in November/ December 2016 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Concerned candidates can check the result at the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu. Alternatively candidates can also check their results at coe2.annauniv.edu/result and coe1.annauniv.edu/result. Candidates should check the result online at the websites mentioned above. Due to multiple logins at the same time, the website is not responding right now. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry.



How to check Anna University result?

Step 1: Go to the official website annauniv.edu

Step 2: Go the result tab

Step 3: Click on 'UG/PG - Nov/Dec 2016 Exam Results'

Step 4: Enter the details asked for

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Get the result



Alternatively candidates can directly go to coe2.annauniv.edu/result and coe1.annauniv.edu/result.



Click here for more



