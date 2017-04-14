Anna University: Admission Begins At Centre For International Affairs For CIWGC, NRI And FN Categories

Anna University has released a set of general instruction for the applicants which mentions important guidelines for filling and submitting the online application form. Applicants can apply at the earliest and need not wait for the last day in order to avoid unnecessary hassles.
Scanned copies of the documents in the size between 256 KB to 2 MB in PDF format are required for uploading. Applicants must also keep scanned copies of photograph and signature in JPG format for applying.
The registration fee is 200 USD which can be paid either using Debit card/ credit card (issued outside India) or by Demand Draft.
Admission brochure can be found here:
Anna University CIA by NDTV on Scribd
Important Dates:
Last date of registration: 20 June 2017
Date of Counselling for Foreign Nationals : 28 June 2017
Date of Counselling for CIWGC and NRI: 29 June 2017
Category specific instructions must be checked from the official website at annauniv.edu before filling the application form.
