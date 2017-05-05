Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow At Bseap.org

The result will be available as grade point awarded in each subject and over grade point average on a scale of 9 points. The result will comprise of grade points awarded in the following subjects:
- Language I
- Language II
- Optional Language
- Science
- Mathematics
- Social Science
Earlier some media outlets and result portals had claimed the result date to be May 3 which was not confirmed by Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.
Once the result is uploaded on the official website, there is a chance that the site might crash due to heavy traffic. In such cases students should wait for the website to function properly. Students are advised to take a printout of their result after it is displayed on the website. The online result, however, is only for reference purpose and a student should confirm their result with their respective schools as well to avoid any confusion later.