Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2017 To Be Announced Soon, Know How To Check Online

Since the AP Inter result 2017 will be declared online, candidates must be well versed with the online result retrieval procedure. In order to retrieve the result without any hassle, candidates are suggested to have their roll number, date of birth and other important details in hand.
Given below is the step by step process for retrieving the AP Inter result online:
- Go to the official website of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (bieap.gov.in)
- Click on the link displaying the result for AP Inter exam
- Enter all details correctly
- Submit the details
- Get the result
- Save a copy for future reference
In case, there is issue while retrieving the result, candidates must wait for a while and retry later.
