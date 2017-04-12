Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2017 To Be Announced Soon, Know How To Check Online

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will announce the intermediate exam result 2017 soon. Students, who are waiting for the result, can check the same at the official website of the board at bieap.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations on March 2017 are suggested to wait for official declaration to be made by the Board in this regard. Details regarding the BIE AP inter result will be declared at bieap.gov.in.



Since the AP Inter result 2017 will be declared online, candidates must be well versed with the online result retrieval procedure. In order to retrieve the result without any hassle, candidates are suggested to have their roll number, date of birth and other important details in hand.



Given below is the step by step process for retrieving the AP Inter result online: Go to the official website of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (bieap.gov.in)

Click on the link displaying the result for AP Inter exam

Enter all details correctly

Submit the details

Get the result

Save a copy for future reference

In case, there is issue while retrieving the result, candidates must wait for a while and retry later.



