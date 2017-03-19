AMU, University of Sharjah Sign MoU For Academic Cooperation

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Sharjah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates for cooperation through the exchange of knowledge, academic programs, research and other activities. AMU Vice Chancellor, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah and University of Sharjah, Chancellor, Professor Hamid Al Naimy signed the MoU. With the formal agreement between the two universities; international academic cooperation will take place in terms of exchange of faculty members, research scholars and students.The MoU will also have the two universities in joint research activities and meetings concerning education and research besides having joint educational programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, Phd and post-doctorate levels.The MoU will also make the two universities carry out exchange of educational materials, research, publications, scientific information, residency training programs, fellowships, entrepreneurships and business and technology incubators, said a press release from the university on March 16.On the occasion, AMU Vice Chancellor, General Shah said that the MoU shall facilitate networking and support collaboration between the two parties educational programs, research centers, institutes and affiliated hospitals associated with each party.He added that for each project of collaboration, both parties shall discuss and agree on the objectives, implementation and any financial arrangements related to the project.Meanwhile, AMU Pro Vice Chancellor, Brigadier S Ahmad Ali (Veteran) pointed out that the two universities shall designate a coordinator to serve as a point of liason for implementing projects related to the MoU. He added that at the University of Sharjah, the office of the Chancellor will be responsible while at the Aligarh Muslim University the offices of the Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor will be responsible.AMU has become a leader in nanotechnology research, recycling of waste water and solar energy for automotive purposes, the release also said.AMU has also signed MoUs with University of Bristol (UK); Ohio State University (USA); Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Michigan State University College of Engineering (USA); Morehouse College of Atlanta (USA); University of Wisconsin in Madison (USA); University of Massachusetts Medical School (USA); Youngstown State University (USA); Mercer University (USA); Al Mustafa International University, Qum (Iran); Mangalayatan University, Aligarh and National Informatics Centre Services.