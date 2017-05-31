AMU Serving Food To Students Who Don't Fast, Says University After a Delhi High Court advocate made a controversial statement on Twitter about the availability of food in Aligarh Muslim University hostels during the month of Ramadan, the Central University in an official statement said the hostels are serving food for students who are not observing the Ramadan fast.

Aligarh: After a Delhi High Court advocate made a controversial statement on Twitter about the availability of food in Aligarh Muslim University hostels during the month of Ramadan, the Central University in an official statement said the hostels are serving food for students who are not observing the Ramadan fast. It also clarified that the university hostels and residential halls have a tradition of serving food who are not observing the fast.



"Dining Halls of various residential halls and hostels in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are serving food in the lunch hours during the holy month of Ramadan to students, who are not observing the fast", said the statement from the university.



The university statement also said: "AMU has a tradition of serving lunch to students, who do not fast during Ramadan. The lunch has always been served to students on their demand."



On May 29, in a tweet, Prashant Patel Umrao, an advocate alleged that the hostels at the university are not serving lunch and breakfast to Hindu students due to Ramadan.



His Tweet read: "In Aligarh muslim university hostels, Lunch, Breakfast is not being served to Hindu students due to #Ramadan."

In Aligarh muslim university hostels, Lunch,Breakfast is not being served to Hindu students due to #Ramadan .... https://t.co/ghUntAGj2p - Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) May 29, 2017

