AMU Admission 2017: AMUEEE BTech Answer Key Released; Check Now

New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the answer keys of the BTech entrance tests conducted by university yesterday. AMU conducted the BTech and B Arch entrance tests of Aligarh Muslim University peacefully at Aligarh, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Malappuram yesterday. More than eleven thousand candidates appeared at 29 test centres in Aligarh out of which 1493 were women, said a press release from the university.
The AMUEEE BTech answer keys can be accessed from the official website/controller of examinations website of AMU.
Prof. Yusufuzzaman Khan, Controller of Examination said yesterday that a total of 25,463 candidates have applied for admission to BTech among which 19,989 appeared for the Entrance test. He further said that 3303 candidates are seeking admission to the B.Arch. course.
Prof. Zaman, along with AMU Proctor Prof Mohd Mohsin Khan, visited the various test centres and interacted with the parents and guardians of candidates who appreciated the arrangements of shelter and cold water made by the University administration for them.
During the entrance examination yesterday, the National Service Scheme volunteers organized camps at the Aligarh railway station and various places in University campus to provide assistance and guidance to the candidates.
The university yesterday conducted entrance examinations for the admissions for BTech only and BTech & BArch.
