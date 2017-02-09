Amrita University AEEE 2017 Application Process Underway; Know How To Apply

EMAIL PRINT AEEE 2017 Amrita University Application Process Underway New Delhi: Amrita University, one of the top ranked Private universities in India, began the admission drive to its B.Tech. programs in December. The University conducts Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam or AEEE for admission to B.Tech. programs. The application process for AEEE is going on and will end on March 31, 2017. The application form can be procured both online and offline. The exam will be conducted both online and offline at more than 100 exam centers across India.



AEEE 2017 Important Dates



The application process for AEEE 2017 began in December 2016. The last date to fill application forms is March 31, 2017. The exam will be both Computer based and Pen-paper based. The Computer based Test (CBT) will be conducted over a duration of four days from April 20-23, 2017. The Pen-paper based test will be conducted on April 29, 2017. The rank card for students who appear in AEEE 2017 will be released on May 05, 2017.



AEEE 2017: Know How to Apply



Students can apply for AEEE 2017 in both online and offline mode. Students can buy OMR application forms from designated sale outlets on payment of Rs. 1000. The list of sale outlets are available on the University's official website. Students can also buy application form from the University campus or through post on payment of Rs. 1000 in the form of a Demand Draft drawn in favor of "Amrita School of Engineering" payable at Coimbatore.



In case of Online Application, candidates can follow the steps given below:



Step one: Register on Amrita University official website and create your candidate's profile.



Step two: Upload a recent color photograph and signature.



Step three: Pay application fee either online through Credit card/Debit card/Netbanking or offline through a demand draft for Rs. 1000.











