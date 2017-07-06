Ambedkar University, Delhi Releases First Cut Off For UG Courses; 100% Cut off For Sociology, Psychology, History Ambedkar University has set 100% cut off in more than one undergraduate courses.

Ambedkar University, Delhi Sets 100% Cut Off For UG Courses New Delhi: Ambedkar University, Delhi, also known as AUD, has released its first admission list for all the under graduate courses. In addition to the BA courses which were being offered by the university, it has also begun offering three B.Voc. courses. The University has two campuses in Delhi - in Karampura and in Kashmere Gate area. The admission list published by the university also comprises of the campus allocated to a student. Students who had applied for admission at AUD can check their selection status form the official website.



The University has released separate cut offs for student who are from National Capital territory (NCT) and those who are outside candidates. The cut off also varies for students from different streams and categories. The cut off is lower for reserved category candidates and much higher for general candidates.

AUD First Cut off for UG Admission 2017

Surpassing Delhi University where the highest cut off this year was 99.6% in B.Sc. Electronics at SGTB Khalsa college, AUD has set the highest cut off for the season at 100% for candidates (commerce stream) from outside Delhi who seek admission in BA History (Honours). The cut off is 0.5% less for Science stream studnets with 99.5% and for Arts stream students, the cut off is 95.5%. In case of NCT candidates, the cut off is 98.5%, 97.5%, and 93.5% for Commerce, Science, and Arts stream students respectively. The cut off is lower for reserved category candidates.



For BA Psychology (Honours) too an outside student from commerce student would need 100%. For Science and Arts students, it is 99.5% and 95.5% respectively. For NCT candidates the cut off is 98.25%, 97.25%, and 93.25% for Commerce, Science, and Arts stream students respectively.



For BA Sociology (Honours), outside students from Commerce and Science streams would need 100%. Arts students will need 96.75% for admission. For NCT students, the cut off for commerce, science, and arts students is 98.5%, 97.5%, and 93.5% respectively.



In case of BA Economics Honors, the cut off for outside candidates from Commerce stream is 97.25% and for NCT candidates, it is 93.75%. For those from Science stream, cut off is 96.25% for Outside candidates and 92.75% for NCT candidates. For Arts stream students, the cut off is 92.25% for outside candidates and 88.75% for NCT candidates. The cut off is comparatively lower for OBC and still lower for SC and ST candidates. An ST candidate from Arts stream from NCT will need 48.75% for admission to BA Economics (Honors) at the University.



In case of BA English Honors the cut off for Outside candidates is 98.5%, 97.5%, and 93.5% for Commerce, Science, and Arts stream students respectively. For NCT candidates, the cut off is 97%, 96%, and 92% for Commerce, Science, and Arts students respectively.



The cut off is similarly high for BA Mathematics (Honours), and BA in Social Science and Humanities (Honours).



